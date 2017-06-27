Updated Law Requires Drivers to Move Over for NDOT Vehicles

Starting Saturday, July 1, drivers will be required to "move over" for NDOT road maintenance and construction vehicles in addition to emergency vehicles.

Current Nevada law says that drivers need to slow down, proceed with caution and if possible to move to the far lane when passing an official emergency response vehicle on the side of the road. Starting July 1, this law is updated to include Nevada Department of Transportation vehicles which are stopped on the side of the road and have on their flashing amber or non-flashing blue lights.

NDOT says that their maintenance professionals perform as many as 100 different roadway maintenance tasks, from resurfacing state roads to removing snow and often, they are some of the first on scene to assist drivers and emergency responders when there is a roadway incident.

Since 1948, NDOt says that 24 NDOT employees have been killed in the line of duty with the most recent being Ron Raiche, Jr., who was struck and killed by an inattentive driver on March 30, 2015 while repairing roadway cracking on Interstate 80 near Battle Mountain.

“Each and every NDOT employee works to keep our roads mobile and safe,” NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon explained. “This law will in turn give our NDOT employees an extra measure of roadway safety. Earlier in my NDOT career, I worked on our road construction crews. Now, as NDOT director, I observe the daily efforts of our dedicated NDOT employees that keep our roadsides safe and clear. This law will help keep our state road maintenance and construction crews, as well as drivers, that much safer.”

NDOT reminds everyone that the updated law becomes effective July 1, 2017 and drivers found guilty of violating it can be charged with a misdemeanor. Many states, including California, Utah, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Tennessee and Wisconsin currently have “move over” laws which include state department of transportation maintenance vehicles.