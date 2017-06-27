Law Enforcement Looks To Stop Drunken Boating This Weekend

This weekend is expected to be one of the busiest boating weekends of the year, and that's why NDOW will have extra officers on almost every body of water throughout Nevada. It is part of a nationwide campaign called Operation Dry Water.

"Our officers are gonna be looking for people who are impaired," Edwin Lyngar, Boating Education Coordinator for NDOW said. "We're not telling people not to have a good time or to have alcohol. We're just saying have a designated operator."

The rules of the water are the same as on the road. Anyone with a blood-alcohol level of .08 is legally impaired and could be arrested. Even though marijuana is legal in Nevada, people who boat while high could face the same penalties as drunk boaters.

Nevada has many more lakes available for boaters, this year, thanks to the wet winter. That raises the stakes, bringing more people out.

"We're much more concerned this year because there's so much water, so many more people heading out to the lake," Lyngar said. "There's a lot of excitement and we're glad to see it. We're glad to see people recreating. We want people to have a great time. We just want them to come home safely."

"We heard that because the water is high and the water has been really, really good, it's going to be congested here," Michael Terranova, Carmel, Calif. resident said.

Terranova and his family are spending eight days at Lake Tahoe, mostly on their boat. He says safety is his biggest concern, especially since he is sharing the lake with so many other people. He says most people have been courteous, so far.

"So far, we've seen people be responsible," Terranova said. "I haven't seen any erratic or irresponsible boaters around."

Since he has kids, he likes the idea of more patrols to keep drunk boaters off the lake.

"The more we see patrol around here, the safer I feel, the safer my family feels," Terranova said.

Nevada's lakes are full of kayaks, paddleboards and jet skis, as well as boats. Lyngar says people should pay attention to the temperature of the water, to avoid cold water shock.

"You gasp, you flail, you're not expecting it, you have this reaction that does cost people there lives, they're not prepared to swim," Lyngar said. "There's a very simple way to solve cold water shock and that's by wearing a life jacket. A life jacket covers a multitude of sins. You can fall off your boat, you could be a bad swimmer, you can make a mistake and that life jacket will give you the five or six seconds you need to self-rescue."

Every boat has to have a life jacket for each person on-board, and officers check to make sure people are following the rules of the water. Anyone using drugs or alcohol should wear one, no matter how skilled they think they are.

"I was in the coast guard for seven years. I was a life guard in high school. I still wear a life jacket. It doesn't matter how good a swimmer you think you are. You've got to wear you're life jacket," Lyngar said.

Operation Dry Water has happened every year since 2009. Since then, law enforcement officers have removed 1,875 drunk boaters throughout the country during the annual weekend.