Officers 'In Contact" With Person of Interest in Cold Springs Burglaries

Officers 'In Contact" With Person of Interest in Cold Springs Burglaries

Rene Perry
Rene Perry Rene Perry

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple home burglaries in Cold Springs. 

At least four homes have been burglarized in Cold Springs during the second and third weeks of June 2017.

Detectives say they are in contact 39-year-old Rene Perry. Perry is a person of interest in this crime, however officers say no arrests have been made.

