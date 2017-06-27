Washoe County Sheriff Looking for Person of Interest in Burglaries in Cold Springs

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a person of interest in an investigation of a series of residential burglaries in Cold Springs.

Detectives identified the person of interest as 39-year-old Rene Perry who is a white female and is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives say they want Perry to contact them regarding an ongoing investigation of at least four residential burglaries in the Cold Springs area during the second and third weeks of June 2017.

If anyone has information, please call Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or you can call Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.