Washoe County Sheriff Looking for Person of Interest in Burglari - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Washoe County Sheriff Looking for Person of Interest in Burglaries in Cold Springs

Posted: Updated:
Rene Perry Rene Perry
Rene Perry Rene Perry

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a person of interest in an investigation of a series of residential burglaries in Cold Springs.

Detectives identified the person of interest as 39-year-old Rene Perry who is a white female and is approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives say they want Perry to contact them regarding an ongoing investigation of at least four residential burglaries in the Cold Springs area during the second and third weeks of June 2017.

If anyone has information, please call Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at (775) 328-3320 or you can call Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.