U.S to See Lowest Average Independence Day Gas Prices - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

U.S to See Lowest Average Independence Day Gas Prices

Posted: Updated:

For the first time since 2005, the national average for gas prices is at an all time low, and according to GasBuddy, the national average will be $2.21 per gallon. 

The national average has gone up and down over the years but this is the first time in 13 years that it has been below $2.50. Although it may be low in other places, that doesn't stop it from being much higher in other states, such as Nevada. The Nevada average will just be below $2.90, which is still lower than it has been in recent years, which has made some drivers very happy, "I am very excited about it, I noticed usually in the summer prices tend to go up. Which I use my AC all the time when I'm in the car, so it is going to be a very nice thing to save some money this year on gas," says Reno resident Robynne Carthen. 

Even though the national average is the lowest it has been in over a decade there is also a historic high between the lowest gas price and the highest price. That means that gas prices will be higher in some areas, so as you start traveling to your 4th of July destination, you might notice some significant price difference.

AAA believes that over 44 million drivers will hit the road this Independence Day, so make sure you give yourself plenty of time to leave to your destination and expect to run into traffic. 

GasBuddy and AAA contributed to this report. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.