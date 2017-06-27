U.S to See Lowest Average Independence Day Gas Prices

For the first time since 2005, the national average for gas prices is at an all time low, and according to GasBuddy, the national average will be $2.21 per gallon.

The national average has gone up and down over the years but this is the first time in 13 years that it has been below $2.50. Although it may be low in other places, that doesn't stop it from being much higher in other states, such as Nevada. The Nevada average will just be below $2.90, which is still lower than it has been in recent years, which has made some drivers very happy, "I am very excited about it, I noticed usually in the summer prices tend to go up. Which I use my AC all the time when I'm in the car, so it is going to be a very nice thing to save some money this year on gas," says Reno resident Robynne Carthen.

Even though the national average is the lowest it has been in over a decade there is also a historic high between the lowest gas price and the highest price. That means that gas prices will be higher in some areas, so as you start traveling to your 4th of July destination, you might notice some significant price difference.

AAA believes that over 44 million drivers will hit the road this Independence Day, so make sure you give yourself plenty of time to leave to your destination and expect to run into traffic.

GasBuddy and AAA contributed to this report.