Suspect Arrested Near Virginia Lake Area for Domestic Dispute

A New York shelter called the Animal Farm Foundation is helping to give rescued pit bulls a new shot at life.More >>
This weekend is expected to be one of the busiest boating weekends of the year, and that's why NDOW will have extra officers on almost every body of water throughout Nevada. It is part of a nationwide campaign called Operation Dry Water.More >>
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss several issues during its regular meeting on Tuesday.More >>
Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a person of interest in an investigation of a series of residential burglaries in Cold Springs.More >>
For the first time since 2005, the national average for gas prices is at an all time low, and according to GasBuddy, the national average will be $2.21 per gallon.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers say one person died after a fatal crash near US 50 and Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
A GoFundMe Account is set up online after the death of Hug High School alumni, and former NFL linebacker Ryan T. Jones.More >>
The United States Geological Survey reports that more than two dozen earthquakes rattled the Lake Tahoe region early Tuesday.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash on I-80 west of Verdi.More >>
