Suspect Arrested Near Virginia Lake Area for Domestic Dispute - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Suspect Arrested Near Virginia Lake Area for Domestic Dispute

Posted: Updated:

Washoe County Sheriff's Office says a suspect has been arrested near Virginia Lake and Lakeside Drive.

Multiple agencies responded in the search of a man who was involved in a domestic dispute.

The dispute started in the Stead area Tuesday morning and he was arrested near Virginia Lake that afternoon.

