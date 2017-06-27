Camp Hope Helps Grieving Children, Teens Heal

This summer, for the 3rd year in a row, Zephyr Cove is home to a special one-day camp for grieving children and teens. Camp Hope happens at Round Hill Resort at Lake Tahoe, for kids 7 to 17 who are dealing with the death of a loved one or friend. The July 11th event is put on by The Douglas Center for Hope and Healing (located in Gardnerville, and Solace Tree located in Reno).

We spoke with attendees and volunteers from years’ past.

"It's kinda a Zen area,” says 15-year-old Ava Ramsey-Kruse, “So, it's really easy to let go of some hard feeling, when you're in beautiful Lake Tahoe.”

Sierra Terhune, also 15, explains how it helps with the healing. "Going to the beach is more calming than staying inside a room."

Jodi Wass, the co-founder of The Douglas Center for Hope and Healing tells us how the camp it helps kids right here in our Northern Nevada community. "They get to get with other kids who've had similar losses and they learn healthy coping skills, they learn how to express all their pent up emotions about their loss."

14-year-old Max Smith has been to a few camps now and is looking forward to the next one. "Understanding that there are other people, not just me that have lost someone that I really loved and there are ways to help me feel not so sad all the time."

When she was only 12 years old Sierra was diagnosed with brain cancer, but never felt alone with the struggle. "I had this whole, hug support group by my side, it was just upbeat and hopeful."

14-year-old Jakota Wass has a special memory. "One activity was we made drums and musical instruments and that actually - I wrote a song about my uncle after that, Steve Wass, who passed away in a plane crash in 2002."

There is no charge to the campers to attend, but it costs the center about $400 per guest - and this year there are 26 young people signed up.

They are still raising funds for the July 11th Camp Hope.

"The Solace Tree helps fund some of the supplies for the art and the activities,” says Wass, “But we're looking for other sponsorships to help with the cost of the food and the rental and the facility."

Another unique experience at Camp Hope is offered by peer volunteers, young people who've been through the program and training and return to help others. “I got to witness a lot of them reflecting people they lost and helping them grieve in a really healthy way,” Ramsey-Kruse tells us.

There is a wait list if you're interested in attending Camp Hope this year - but there's help available year-round at centers in Reno and Gardnerville. Donations are greatly appreciated.

The Douglas Center for Hope and Healing http://douglascenterforhopeandhealing.org/index.html

The Solace Tree http://www.solacetree.org/