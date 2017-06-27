'Y' Missing on Bally's Las Vegas Casino Sign - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

'Y' Missing on Bally's Las Vegas Casino Sign

Posted: Updated:

A missing letter on a Las Vegas Hotel and Casino sign is causing some folks to do a double take.

The Bally's sign now says "Ball s Las Vegas,” that's after officials said they took down the 300-pound "Y" because it was leaning in the wind and posed a safety risk.

Tourists could be heard laughing as they took photos.

Caesars Entertainment said the "Y" will be replaced Wednesday.

(CNN)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.