California Governor Jerry Brown Signs $125 Billion Budget

This summer, for the third year in a row, Zephyr Cove is home to a special one-day camp for grieving children and teens.More >>
This summer, for the third year in a row, Zephyr Cove is home to a special one-day camp for grieving children and teens.More >>
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence hosted Republican senators at the White House to discuss flailing efforts to pass a new health care bill.More >>
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence hosted Republican senators at the White House to discuss flailing efforts to pass a new health care bill.More >>
The Trump administration moved Tuesday to roll back an Obama administration policy that protected more than half the nation's streams from pollution but drew attacks from farmers, fossil fuel companies and property-rights groups as federal overreach.More >>
The Trump administration moved Tuesday to roll back an Obama administration policy that protected more than half the nation's streams from pollution but drew attacks from farmers, fossil fuel companies and property-rights groups as federal overreach.More >>
The United States Geological Survey reports that more than two dozen earthquakes rattled the Lake Tahoe region early Tuesday.More >>
The United States Geological Survey reports that more than two dozen earthquakes rattled the Lake Tahoe region early Tuesday.More >>
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss several issues during its regular meeting on Tuesday.More >>
The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss several issues during its regular meeting on Tuesday.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
A GoFundMe Account is set up online after the death of Hug High School alumni, and former NFL linebacker Ryan T. Jones.More >>
A GoFundMe Account is set up online after the death of Hug High School alumni, and former NFL linebacker Ryan T. Jones.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers say one person died after a fatal crash near US 50 and Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers say one person died after a fatal crash near US 50 and Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash on I-80 west of Verdi.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash on I-80 west of Verdi.More >>
A young bear was found in the backyard of a Reno home on Monday.More >>
A young bear was found in the backyard of a Reno home on Monday.More >>