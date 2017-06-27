California Governor Jerry Brown Signs $125 Billion Budget

California Gov. Jerry Brown has signed a $125 billion budget that gives doctors and dentists a raise while increasing funding for education and social services.



The spending plan kicks in July 1.



For the second consecutive year, Brown did not use his line-item veto authority to cancel spending approved by lawmakers.



The budget signed Tuesday boosts money for K-12 schools and community colleges by $3.1 billion and directs the university system to open 1,500 new slots for in-state undergraduate students.



It also includes unrelated provisions slipped in during negotiations between Brown and top Democratic lawmakers.



Those include rules for the state's budding marijuana industry and an effort to quash the growth of federal immigration detention in California. It also changes the rules for removing lawmakers from office.

