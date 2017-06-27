WCSD Board to of Trustees Discuss Budget, School Lunch Policy

The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees is scheduled to discuss several issues during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

WCSD Trustees are scheduled to discuss the budget, the sexual education curriculum, and school lunch policy among other items.

If you would like to attend the meeting, it starts at 2 p.m. inside the Central Administration Building at 425 East Ninth Street in Reno.

For a complete list of items under consideration, go to http://bit.ly/2sXGecL

KTVN’s Arianna Bennett and Elizabeth Olveda will be at that meeting and will have details during Tuesday night’s newscasts.