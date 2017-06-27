Water Crews Rescue Man After Jumping Into Truckee River

Authorities say a man that jumped from the Greg Street Bridge into the Truckee River early Tuesday morning is now in police custody.

Reno Fire crews say they originally responded to the bridge, on the border of Reno-Sparks, just after 11 p.m. Monday to a man threatening to jump into the river.

Law enforcement tried to talk to the man while water crews prepared downstream to rescue him. Once the man jumped into the water, Water Entry Team members (WET) followed him escorting him to safety near Rock Park.

Fire crews say it’s unknown why the unidentified man was upset, but add a possible relationship breakup may have contributed to the incident.

The man was rescued after 12:30 a.m. and placed into custody by law enforcement and taken to a local hospital for hypothermia.

Reno and Sparks crews say they have now responded to more than 40 rescues along the Truckee River in the Reno-Sparks corridor this year.

There were no injuries to firefighters or police officers during the incident.