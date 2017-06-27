KTVN has an opening for an Assignment Manager to oversee the daily news gathering operation of the News Department. Duties will include generating story ideas, coordinating daily news coverage, scheduling staff and assigning stories, working with producers to shape content on all platforms.

Previous professional newsroom experience required. Previous experience with Assignment Editor’s duties preferred.

College education with an emphasis on journalism and/or communication preferred.

All qualified applicants who are interested in this position should fill out an application and send it to Jason Pasco, News Director, 4925 Energy Way, Reno, NV 89502. Applications are available at KTVN or under “About Us” at www.ktvn.com. No phone calls, please!

Minorities and women are encouraged to apply. KTVN is an Equal Opportunity Employer.