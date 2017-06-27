Assignment Manager - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Assignment Manager

Posted: Updated:

KTVN has an opening for an Assignment Manager to oversee the daily news gathering operation of the News Department. Duties will include generating story ideas, coordinating daily news coverage, scheduling staff and assigning stories, working with producers to shape content on all platforms. 

Previous professional newsroom experience required. Previous experience with Assignment Editor’s duties preferred. 

College education with an emphasis on journalism and/or communication preferred. 

All qualified applicants who are interested in this position should fill out an application and send it to Jason Pasco, News Director, 4925 Energy Way, Reno, NV 89502. Applications are available at KTVN or under “About Us” at www.ktvn.com. No phone calls, please! 

Minorities and women are encouraged to apply.  KTVN is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.