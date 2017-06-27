Pentagon Says Syria Prepping for Chemical Attack

The Pentagon says the U.S. has seen chemical weapons activity at a Syrian air base that was used for an April sarin gas attack.



Capt. Jeff Davis, a Pentagon spokesman, said Tuesday the activity at the Shayrat air base indicates "active preparations for chemical weapons use."



The U.S. accused Syrian forces of launching a chemical attack from the base in April that killed dozens of civilians. In response, President Donald Trump ordered the military to fire about 60 cruise missiles at the base.



The White House warned late Monday that Syrian President Bashar Assad and his military would pay a "heavy price" for another chemical weapons attack. Assad's government and his allies deny the allegation.

Earlier the Kremlin dismissed the White House's warning that the Syrian government is preparing a new chemical attack. Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov says that "such threats to Syria's legitimate leaders are unacceptable."



Russia is Assad's key backer and sided with him when he denied responsibility for a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of people in Idlib province on April 4.



Peskov criticized the Trump administration for using the phrase "another chemical weapons attack," arguing that an independent investigation into the April attack was never conducted despite Russia's calls for one.

The U.S. Navy has four ships armed with cruise missiles in the eastern Mediterranean. The cruise missile strike in April was carried out by two ships. A U.S. official told CBS News on Tuesday that no strike order had been issued, but the ships were doing planning in case they get an order.

Several U.S. diplomats told CBS News on Tuesday that they had been caught off-guard by the strong language in the White House statement the day before.

The strike ordered by Trump on the Shayrat airbase in retaliation for the April attack was the first direct American assault on Syrian forces, and Trump's most dramatic military order since becoming president just several months earlier.

Trump said at the time that the chemical attack on the town of Khan Sheikhoun had crossed "many, many lines," and put the blame squarely on Assad's forces.

Syria reiterated its insistence that it had never used chemical weapons, and blamed opposition fighters for stockpiling the chemicals. Russia's Defense Ministry said the toxic agents were released when a Syrian airstrike hit a rebel chemical weapons arsenal and munitions factory.

Chemical weapons have killed hundreds of people since the start of the conflict, with the U.N. blaming three attacks on the Syrian government and a fourth on ISIS.

(The Associated Press, CBS News contributed to this report.)