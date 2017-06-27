Utah Wildfire Grows as Two Powerful California Blazes Spread

A north Alabama military post said in a tweet it was on lockdown Tuesday amid reports of possible active shooter, telling workers to "run hide fight."More >>
The White House formally nominated Christopher Wray to be the next FBI Director by sending his nomination to Senate for confirmation.More >>
A California court has tentatively set a July 30, 2018, date for trial of a lawsuit that accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting a teenage girl at the Playboy Mansion more than 40 years ago.More >>
The nation's largest wildfire has forced more than 1,500 people from their homes and cabins in a southern Utah mountain area home to a ski town and popular fishing lake.More >>
Hackers have caused widespread disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard. The second-largest drugmaker in the United States is also confirming it's been affected by the cyberattack.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol troopers say one person died after a fatal crash near US 50 and Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
A GoFundMe Account is set up online after the death of Hug High School alumni, and former NFL linebacker Ryan T. Jones.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is an injury crash on I-80 west of Verdi.More >>
The U.S. Geological Survey reports about 15 earthquakes occurred near Donner Lake early Tuesday morning.More >>
