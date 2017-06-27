USGS: About 15 Earthquakes Occur Northwest of Donner Lake

The U.S. Geological Survey reports about 15 earthquakes occurred near Donner Lake early Tuesday morning.

The quakes started around 2 a.m. and the latest one happened around 5 a.m.

The biggest temblor occurred around 2:15 a.m. with the magnitude of 4.1. Other quakes measured magnitudes of 3.8 and 3.1.

There's no immediate word on any injuries.