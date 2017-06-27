Skiing At Squaw During Fourth Of July

From Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows:

Freedom Fest, a celebration of the historic 2016-17 winter season over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, will feature four days of free music on two stages, hot tub parties, fireworks and more. For the fourth time in resort history, Squaw Valley mountain resort will offer skiing and riding on July 4 following a record-breaking winter season with over 60 feet of cumulative snowfall.



Gold Coast Revival concerts will take place July 1-3 from noon to 3pm with ski-in, ski-out access and panoramic views of Lake Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada. Paying tribute to the Gold Coast Concert Bowl which hosted the Jerry Garcia Band, Jimmy Cliff and others back in 1991, concerts on July 1 and 2 will feature the WinterWonderGrass All-Stars performing Pickin’ on the Dead featuring Tyler Grant, followed by The Lil Smokies on Monday, July 3.



Freedom Fest moves from Gold Coast to the KT Base Bar with free music starting at 4pm July 1-3. Chi McClean will open for headliner The Grant Farm on Saturday. Music on Sunday from 4-7pm features headliner, Rayland Baxter. Monday’s concert will extend to 9pm with musical acts by Bonfire Dub featuring Bridget Law of Elephant Revival and Big Head Todd and The Monsters. Monday’s shows will be followed by a free fireworks display, visible throughout The Village at Squaw Valley.



Bluesdays, the popular outdoor concert series in The Village at Squaw Valley, will host Chris Cain on Tuesday, July 4, rounding out the long weekend of live music across Squaw Valley mountain resort. Known for his jazz-tinged, blues soaked guitar and deep, warm vocals, Chris Cain’s expressive style is the result of a lifetime of study and the relentless pursuit of music mastery.



In addition to live music, Squaw Valley’s High Camp Pool and Hot Tub will be open daily from 11am to 4pm with live DJ’s performing from noon-4pm, July 1-4. At 8,200 feet with spectacular views of Lake Tahoe and the surrounding Sierra Nevada, it’s one of the most unique parties around.



Skiing and riding operations are scheduled for 10am-2pm, July 1-4, and are subject to change based on weather and conditions. All 2016-17 and 2017-18 Tahoe Super Passholders will have access to skiing and riding as well as on-mountain concerts. Single and multi-day lift tickets as well as the Tahoe Super Pack will also offer access to the mountain and festivities.



Spring (and Summer) Operations at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows

With more than 60 feet of cumulative snowfall, the Spring Skiing Capital™ is primed to once again host Tahoe’s longest season. Weather and conditions permitting, Squaw Valley will operate for skiing and riding from 10am-2pm on weekends in June, July 1-4 and, for the first time ever, Saturdays thereafter as long as conditions allow. In addition to skiing and riding, the Aerial is open seven days a week through September 4 from 10:40am to 4:20pm.



Ski Free this Summer at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows with the 2017-18 Tahoe Super Pass

With a record-breaking snowpack, Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is gearing up for Tahoe’s longest season. Skiers and riders can ski free through summer when purchasing the Tahoe Super Pass The Tahoe Super Pass offers more passholder benefits than any other Tahoe resort, including discounted Friends & Family tickets, exclusive Club TSP events, access to Dawn Patrol, discounts on dining, demo equipment, lessons, yoga and more. Click here for a full list of Tahoe Super Passholder benefits.



$52 lift tickets for passholders from other resorts

Passholders from other resorts looking for more spring laps can purchase a single-day lift ticket for just $52, and any guest can bring their daily lift ticket to the Ticket & Pass Office at Squaw Valley and redeem it the same day for a full credit towards a 2017-18 Tahoe Super Pass of their choice.



