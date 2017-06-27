Douglas County Sheriff's Office Wants to Remind Residents About Fireworks Safety

From Douglas County Sheriff:

Minden, Nevada – The 4th of July is quickly approaching, Sheriff Ron Pierini and members of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office wish to take a moment to remind and educate our residents and guests that the possession and or discharge of fireworks in Douglas County is unlawful and will not be tolerated.

Persons found in violation of the fireworks ordinance face criminal penalties, including a fine of up to $1,000.00 and/or confinement in the county jail for a period of up to six months.

Please, do not risk life or property by the personal use or display of fireworks. There are many community firework displays planned in our area in which you can take part, without risk of criminal or civil penalties.

Additionally, per Douglas County Code 9.28.010, the possession and/or consumption of alcoholic beverages on Nevada Beach on the 4th of July is unlawful. This ordinance came about to reduce the many acts of drunkenness and violence associated with alcohol consumption that were experienced on the beach in previous years. Any violation of this ordinance is an infraction, punishable by a fine up to $1,000.00.

Signs pertaining to the ordinance will be posted at the entrance to Nevada Beach on the 4th of July. The entrance to the beach, as well as the beach itself, will have a heavy presence of law enforcement personnel. Any cooler, backpack, bag, purse or other container that reasonably could carry a vessel containing an alcoholic beverage is subject to inspection and or seizure anywhere inside Nevada Beach Park.

Elks Point Road will be closed at the intersection of U.S. Highway 50 no later than 4:30 pm. At that time, no vehicles will be allowed to enter lower Elks Point Road unless proof of residency or proof of campsite occupancy is established. Elks Point Road will remain closed until the completion of the fireworks display.

Heavy congestion in the areas of Nevada Beach, Round Hill, Zephyr Cove, lower Kingsbury Grade and the Stateline Casino Core are expected. Lower Lake Parkway may be closed to ingress traffic after the fireworks display should the volume of traffic dictate the need for such a closure. Motorists are cautioned to anticipate delays while traveling in these areas.

The U.S. Forest Service will be enforcing a "No Alcohol" policy in the Zephyr Cove Beach Resort and Campground on the 4th of July, between the hours of 10:00 am and midnight. Designated areas for the possession and or consumption of alcoholic beverages shall be established at specific locations at or near the resort. Anyone found in possession of or consuming alcoholic beverages outside of these established areas on federal lands shall be subject to a fine not to exceed $5,000.00.

Law enforcement has adopted a zero tolerance enforcement approach for those individuals who choose to disrupt the festivities by drunkenness, quarreling, fighting or the possession or discharge of fireworks. A heavy law enforcement presence will be monitoring the celebrations throughout the Stateline Casino area, on Nevada Beach, and around the Zephyr Cove Resort areas.

Douglas County Criminal Code offenses that will be strictly enforced include:

DCC 8.16.010; Discharge, possession, storage or sale of fireworks.

It is unlawful for any person, persons, firm, company or association, within the limits of Douglas County, to possess, store, sell, discharge or set off any rocket, squib, firecracker, or other fireworks of any kind or description

DCC 9.24.010; Disturbing the peace.

It is unlawful for any person to maliciously and willfully disturb the peace of any neighborhood, person, or family by loud or unusual noises or by tumultuous and offensive conduct, threatening, traducing, quarreling, challenging to fight, or fighting.

DCC 9.24.020; Provoking commission of breach of peace.

It is unlawful for any person to willfully provoke, or attempt to provoke, by word, sign or gesture, another person to commit a breach of peace

DCC 9.24.030; Disorderly conduct.

It is unlawful for any person to lie or sleep on any of the sidewalks, streets, alleys or in public places within Douglas County; or to disturb the peace and quiet of any person, family or neighborhood by drunkenness, or by making loud or unusual noises, or by loud, violent, or offensive language, or by boisterous, tumultuous, or offensive conduct, or by threatening, traducing, quarreling, or offering or challenging to fight, in any other way or manner whatsoever.

Penalty for Violations.

Any violation of these provisions constitutes a misdemeanor and shall be punishable by no more than six months of confinement in the county jail and or by a fine not to exceed $1,000.00.