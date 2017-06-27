Waste Management Reminds Customers About Holiday Schedules

Waste Management want to remind customers that their holiday schedule trash and recycling will be collected as normal on July 4th.

From Waste Management:

Reno, NV. – June 26, 2017 – Waste Management of Nevada is reminding our customers that collections will continue as normal on July 4th.

We’re also reminding residents to stay fire safe and be green during their holiday celebrations.

Hot Coals Disposal

Coals or ashes fresh from the barbecue should never be placed directly into your trash cart. Ashes and coals should be cooled for several days in a non-combustible container. To speed up the cooling process, you may carefully place coals in a metal container full of water to “drown” them like you would a campfire. Remember: never place coals – even if you think they’re cool - in plastic, paper or wood containers.

Improperly cooled ashes in your trash cart can spark a house or brush fire. Hot coals are also the leading cause of garbage truck fires. Properly disposing of those coals from your Independence Day barbecue will make the holiday safer for our whole community.

Use of personal fireworks is prohibited in our community. It’s worth noting that professional fireworks crews are required to follow approved procedures for the disposal of firework debris which may contain gunpowder residue.

Firework Debris Disposal

It may be legal to purchase fireworks near Washoe County. However, it is illegal to possess or use fireworks in Washoe County. Possession or use of fireworks can result in fines of up to $1,000 or six months in jail. If you are in an area where fireworks are permitted, please remember to take extra precautions to prevent accidental fires. The National Council on Fireworks Safety advises soaking used fireworks in water and letting them sit for 15 minutes before disposal. Put all firework debris, used matches, wrappers, etc. in your trash can to prevent littering and water contamination from gunpowder residue. Paper debris from fireworks can NOT be recycled.

Test Your Recycling Skills…

4th of July parties are another great opportunity to reduce waste. Correctly using your single stream recycling can create significantly more space in you trash cart. Check out this quick quiz on what to recycle and what to toss in the trash.

Recycle or Trash? Recycle Trash Used Napkins Soiled paper goes in the trash Paper Table Clothes Paper table clothes that have been soiled, or have a plastic backing go in the trash. Plastic Cups Celebrating with a Red Solo Cup? Give it new life in your Recycle cart. Plastic Cutlery These pieces of plastic are to small and light to be mechanically separated from single stream recycling. They belong in the trash. Biodegradable Cutlery Good job reducing waste with compostable cutlery! It cannot be recycled, but will take up less space in the landfill. Aluminum foil Please wipe it clean and toss it in the recycling. Foil with stuck on food should go in the trash. Used Paper Plates Soiled, wax or plastic coated paper goes in the trash. Food Scraps Please put all biodegradables in the trash. Polystyrene Meat Trays Polystyrene cannot be recycled through single-stream. Please put it in the trash. Glass Bottles & Aluminum Cans Yep – you guessed it. Pour out any remaining liquid and recycle bottles and cans! Foil Juice Pouches Those “foil” pouches are actually made of multiple layers of material that can’t be separated through single stream. They take up less space, but they definitely belong in the landfill. Plastic Water Bottles Recycle! Empty out any remaining liquid and leave the cap on when you toss it in your single stream recycling. Plastic Shopping Bags Film plastic can be recycled, but not through single stream. The plastic gets wrapped around the sorter’s moving parts and can shut down the whole plant. If you cannot reuse them, please return your shopping bags to your local store for recycling. Otherwise, they must go in the trash.

Keep in mind, all biodegradable material that goes to Lockwood Regional Landfill helps generate power for our community. Our Landfill Gas-to-Energy facility produce 3.2 megawatts of electricity. That’s enough energy to power nearly 2,000 homes.

With just a little extra effort, we can all have a safe, fun and eco-friendly Independence Day!