Tahoe Mountain Sports and Auburn Ski Club Hold the Firecracker Mile

The loss brings Reno to 43-34 on the season, eight games up in the Pacific North Division over second-place Tacoma.More >>
There was a brush fire near US 395 south of the Bonanza Casino north of Reno that broke out Monday afternoon.More >>
The Virginia Street Bus RAPID Transit Extension Project will connect UNR campus to downtown Reno and Midtown and one of the proposed intersection improvements includes adding a roundabout at Virginia Street near Lawlor Events Center.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is a fatal crash near US 50 and Cave Rock.More >>
A GoFundMe Account is set up online after the death of Hug High School alumni, and former NFL linebacker Ryan T. Jones.More >>