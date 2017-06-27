Tahoe Mountain Sports and Auburn Ski Club Hold the Firecracker Mile

Tahoe Mountain Sports and the Auburn Ski Club hold The Firecracker Mile which is a one mile gravity fed course in downtown Truckee that is held just before the 4th of July parade.

(Truckee, CA) – Tahoe Mountain Sports (TMS) invites you to join them and the Auburn Ski Club for The Firecracker Mile. This downhill, gravity fed race is a long standing Truckee tradition so you can get in a bit of adrenaline pumping fun before chilling out for the parade and a sun filled day of barbecues, beer, and beach play while waiting for the grand finale – the fireworks. This run is great for families, young kids, high school kids, college kids, active grandparents, friendly dogs on leashes and competitive types who want to see how fast they can go!

The run is one mile downhill along Donner Pass Road from US Bank to the Train Station. Runners are encouraged to wear festive attire and are cheered on by the thousands of parade spectators.

There are 3 “waves.” The Elite Wave is for all serious runners who want an accurate time. This wave is capped at 100 runners. Fun Wave 1 is for all runners who want to run for fun. Fun Wave 2 is for families with strollers, day of entrants, and anyone else who wants to run in the last wave!

The Firecracker Mile is produced by the Auburn Ski Club as a fundraiser for their winter, youth snowsports programs and is generously sponsored by: Salomon Running, Darn Tough Vermont Socks, Nature's Bakery, Tahoe Mountain Sports and the Truckee Chamber..

