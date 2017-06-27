RTC Virginia Street Project Proposal Adds Roundabout Near Lawlor - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

RTC Virginia Street Project Proposal Adds Roundabout Near Lawlor

Posted: Updated:

The Virginia Street Bus RAPID Transit Extension Project will connect UNR campus to downtown Reno and Midtown and one of the proposed intersection improvements includes adding a roundabout at Virginia Street near Lawlor Events Center.

RTC says the project will extend the RTC RAPID route by 1.8 miles from the current RTC 4th Street Station in downtown Reno to the intersection of 15th Street and North Virginia Street by the University of Nevada, Reno. 

They say this project addresses transit needs and should improve efficiency by connecting RAPID to the University, increasing safety and improving traffic.

Another part of this project will include five new stations to serve UNR and three upgrades to existing stations in the Midtown District.

Also proposed is adding bike lanes near UNR and constructing improved, wider sidewalks in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.