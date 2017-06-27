RTC Virginia Street Project Proposal Adds Roundabout Near Lawlor

The Virginia Street Bus RAPID Transit Extension Project will connect UNR campus to downtown Reno and Midtown and one of the proposed intersection improvements includes adding a roundabout at Virginia Street near Lawlor Events Center.

RTC says the project will extend the RTC RAPID route by 1.8 miles from the current RTC 4th Street Station in downtown Reno to the intersection of 15th Street and North Virginia Street by the University of Nevada, Reno.

They say this project addresses transit needs and should improve efficiency by connecting RAPID to the University, increasing safety and improving traffic.

Another part of this project will include five new stations to serve UNR and three upgrades to existing stations in the Midtown District.

Also proposed is adding bike lanes near UNR and constructing improved, wider sidewalks in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).