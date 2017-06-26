Supreme Court Rules for Missouri Church in Playground Case - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Supreme Court Rules for Missouri Church in Playground Case

Posted: Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Supreme Court has ruled that churches have the same right as other charitable groups to seek state money for new playground surfaces and other non-religious needs.
    
The justices on Monday ruled 7-2 in favor of Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia, Missouri. The church sought a grant to put a soft surface on its preschool playground, but was denied any money even though its application was ranked fifth out of 44 submissions.
    
Chief Justice John Roberts said for the court that it "is odious to our Constitution" to exclude the church from the grant program. Roberts said that's true even though the consequences are only "a few extra scraped knees."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

