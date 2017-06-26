Local Blood Inventory Dips, Donors Needed

The local blood inventory has dipped significantly, according to the United Blood Service. To continue meeting patient needs United Blood Services is aiming to collect at least 1,000 donations throughout Northern Nevada by the 4th of July.

Finding blood donors is hard in the summer months because school is out and people leave town.

United Blood Services says all blood types are important but they’re specifically looking for O negative blood types. As the universal blood donor, O negative blood types can help patients of any blood type, especially during emergency situations.

Volunteer blood donors must be at least 16, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. Additional height/weight requirements apply to donors 22 and younger, and donors who are 16 and 17 must have signed permission from a parent or guardian. For more information, visit unitedbloodservices.org.

Blood donors that donate at the United Blood Services donor centers in local blood drives through September 5 can enter into a sweepstakes drawing for a Harley-Davidson Iron 883 motorcycle from Chester’s Reno Harley-Davidson. Donors can schedule their donation appointment today at bloodhero.com or by calling (800) 696-4484.