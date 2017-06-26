Double Rollover Injury Crash on I-80 Near Verdi

Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a serious injury crash on I-80 west of Verdi Monday night.

NDOT says the crash happened near Exit 1 and Gold Ranch.

NHP says two vehicles rolled over in this crash and at least one person was ejected.

Careflight transported at least one person.

I-80 eastbound was closed and traffic was diverted off the interstate at Hirschdale, but all lanes reopened around 10 p.m.