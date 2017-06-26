Shooting Responsibly During Red Flag Warning

Red flag warning days have raised concerns about target shooting across northern Nevada.

Kasey KC with the Nevada Division of Forestry says 14 fires this year have been human caused and five of them have started as a result of target shooting. She says there's a simple solution to keeping our public lands safe from these human caused errors.

"The best thing to do to prevent it is to not shoot there, especially this year," says KC.

KC says this year it's going to be hard to find any locations outside of a shooting range that's clear of vegetation. In fact, even the Carson City shooting facility has cheat grass growing all around it. Despite the dry fuels surrounding each pit, the designated areas are the safest place to shoot.

“There are not a lot of rocks or metal objects where your bullet hits it and a spark could happen, and then you have a backdrop that kind of absorbs that ricochet so that you don't end up causing a fire."

That's not the case on some of the BLM shooting areas in Sparks. Several locations are riddled with metal debris and rock filled backdrops. In fact, there’s currently a burn scar near Golden Eagle Regional Park that’s a result of a fire that broke out in May after some target shooters were shooting in the area. The burn scars may seem like a safer place to go shooting after the fact, but there are still some patches of cheat grass that are vulnerable to a spark.

On a hot and windy day, Carson City local Oden Aja says he'd never consider target shooting outside of a shooting range. Aja says there's a responsibility every gun owner should have, especially when a red flag warning is in effect.

"Summer time is something that everybody should take really seriously, we should try to preserve these lands," says Aja. “You have to make sure that you're paying attention to everything, you're paying attention to the people around you and the environment."