NHP Identifies Woman Killed in Crash on US 50 Near Cave Rock

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock on Monday evening.More >>
The City of Reno is sending crews out to fill the road craters…and we were there to see them in action.More >>
The City of Reno is sending crews out to fill the road craters…and we were there to see them in action.More >>
Prominence Health Plan says it is leaving Nevada’s health plan exchange marketplace starting on July 1, and will complete the process on December 31, 2017.More >>
Prominence Health Plan says it is leaving Nevada’s health plan exchange marketplace starting on July 1, and will complete the process on December 31, 2017.More >>
A House committee has approved a bill that would revive the dormant nuclear waste dump at Nevada's Yucca Mountain, while also moving forward with a separate plan for a temporary storage site in New Mexico or Texas.More >>
A House committee has approved a bill that would revive the dormant nuclear waste dump at Nevada's Yucca Mountain, while also moving forward with a separate plan for a temporary storage site in New Mexico or Texas.More >>
The Homeland Security Department is demanding that airlines around the world step up security measures for international flights bound for the United States or face the possibility of a total electronics ban for planes.More >>
The Homeland Security Department is demanding that airlines around the world step up security measures for international flights bound for the United States or face the possibility of a total electronics ban for planes.More >>
Reno Police say a man pulled out a knife on a Walmart employee and is now in custody.More >>
Reno Police say a man pulled out a knife on a Walmart employee and is now in custody.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
A trend that is sweeping the Las Vegas Strip has locals and tourists a like not too happy. More and more casinos are charging for parking and now a local casino is joining the trend.More >>
A trend that is sweeping the Las Vegas Strip has locals and tourists a like not too happy. More and more casinos are charging for parking and now a local casino is joining the trend.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple home burglaries in Cold Springs.More >>
The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple home burglaries in Cold Springs.More >>
Starting Saturday, July 1, drivers will be required to "move over" for NDOT road maintenance and construction vehicles in addition to emergency vehicles.More >>
Starting Saturday, July 1, drivers will be required to "move over" for NDOT road maintenance and construction vehicles in addition to emergency vehicles.More >>