NHP Identifies Woman Killed in Crash on US 50 Near Cave Rock

Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers have identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 50 near Cave Rock on Monday evening. 

Troopers say 52-year-old Sranthon Bunnag of Thailand was the right front passenger in a black Chrysler minivan when it was hit by a black VW Passat that crossed over double yellow lines and went into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the Passat was transported to a Reno hospital by ambulance with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.  

There were six people in the Chrysler minivan including Bunnag.

The driver of the Chrysler and the four other passengers were all transported to a South Lake Tahoe hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

The VW driver, a 40-year-old woman of Carson City is suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol. When she is released from the hospital, she will be booked into the Douglas County Jail for DUI and other related charges.     

If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding this collision, contact Trooper Jason Litchie of the Nevada Highway Patrol Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at 775-687-9631 or jdlitchie@dps.state.nv.us  Case #170602698

