Fatal Crash Near US 50 and Cave Rock

One person is dead after a crash on US-50 near Cave Rock Monday evening.

Crews responded to the crash just after 4:30 p.m.

2 vehicles were involved in the crash, a car and a van. The van had 5 occupants, one of which passed away. The remaining 4 were transported to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. The driver of the car was the only occupant, she was transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. She is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol.

The highway was closed in both directions for a few hours but all lanes reopened just before 9 p.m.