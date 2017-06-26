Truckee River Rescues On Pace To Break Record

The number of river rescues is piling up for the Reno Fire Department. Firefighters have rescued 38 people since January 1. One year ago, they had been called to 17 of them.

"This is a serious river, this year," Anthony Marvel, Reno Fire Department said. "This is the real deal. So, it is a difficult year. The rescues have been more dangerous for us and more dangerous for the people involved."

RFD is on pace to break the record of 103 river rescues, set in 2011. That is the last time the Sierra snowpack was above average, causing higher flows as it melted. The water is a welcome sight for Sierra Adventures. The company is located in downtown Reno, offering guided rafting trips down the Truckee River. But the guides don't recommend rafting or kayaking without an expert.

"They should really be with a professional, right now, until the water drops," Sarah Taylor, Raft Guide in Training for Sierra Adventures said. "Maybe in two months, it'll be safe enough for people to go without a guide."

Marvel says the high conditions will probably last at least through July. He says rescues happen when people either underestimate the river or overestimate their abilities. Four people have already died in the river between Verdi and Mustang.

"The people that are dying are the people who are treating this like the normal Truckee River, going into the river with bathing suits, flip flops, a little inflatable raft."

The river is tempting for some people who are looking to escape the summer heat, despite the dangerous conditions.

"I will be jumping in it but I probably won't get too close to the current," Braden Waters, Reno resident said. "It's running a little fast. Probably up to my waste and that's about it. I don't want to get swept by the current."

Experts recommend staying out of the water, but anyone who does get in should wear safety gear like life jackets, helmets, strong shoes, and wet suits. Sierra Adventures provides the essential equipment to its customers.

"We have a safety kayaker with us at all times," Taylor said. "Everyone wears life jackets, we wear helmets, everyone has splash jackets, even if they think they're gonna be hot. The water is cold."

Safety precautions are critical, because of the speed and temperature of the water. That's why it is best to stay out. Especially if you're alone.

"Our message to the general public is stay out of the water, let the levels come down as the snow runs off, let the water warm up," Marvel said.