Board of Regents Appoint Dr. Thom Reilly as Next NSHE Chancellor - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Board of Regents Appoint Dr. Thom Reilly as Next NSHE Chancellor

Posted: Updated:

The Nevada System of Higher Education on Monday unanimously approved Dr. Thom Reilly as the new chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education.

Dr. Reilly is currently the director of the Morrison Institute for Public Policy at Arizona State University where he also serves as a professor.

"Dr. Reilly is an innovator with a record of leadership and excellence," said Rick Trachok, Board of Regents chairman. "I am delighted to welcome him back to Nevada and I am confident he will be a tremendous asset to NSHE and the communities we serve."  

"I am honored and privileged to have this opportunity to serve as NSHE's next chancellor," said Reilly. "In returning to Nevada, I am coming home to a community that embraces an entrepreneurial ethos. I am looking forward to using my experience to help the Board of Regents and our institutions evolve to the next level of educational and workforce excellence." 

Reilly previously served as Clark County Manager, among other positions.

Reilly received his master's and doctorate of public administration from the University of Southern California. He earned his master of social work at ASU and a bachelor in social work from the University of Memphis. 

Dr. Reilly starts August 7th, and until then Dr. Jane Nichols will serve as interim chancellor.

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.