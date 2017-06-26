Board of Regents Appoint Dr. Thom Reilly as Next NSHE Chancellor

The Nevada System of Higher Education on Monday unanimously approved Dr. Thom Reilly as the new chancellor of the Nevada System of Higher Education.

Dr. Reilly is currently the director of the Morrison Institute for Public Policy at Arizona State University where he also serves as a professor.

"Dr. Reilly is an innovator with a record of leadership and excellence," said Rick Trachok, Board of Regents chairman. "I am delighted to welcome him back to Nevada and I am confident he will be a tremendous asset to NSHE and the communities we serve."

"I am honored and privileged to have this opportunity to serve as NSHE's next chancellor," said Reilly. "In returning to Nevada, I am coming home to a community that embraces an entrepreneurial ethos. I am looking forward to using my experience to help the Board of Regents and our institutions evolve to the next level of educational and workforce excellence."

Reilly previously served as Clark County Manager, among other positions.

Reilly received his master's and doctorate of public administration from the University of Southern California. He earned his master of social work at ASU and a bachelor in social work from the University of Memphis.

Dr. Reilly starts August 7th, and until then Dr. Jane Nichols will serve as interim chancellor.