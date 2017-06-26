Man Rescued After Being Swept Down Yuba River

California Highway Patrol Helicopter 24 (H-24) rescued a man who had been swept down river from Emerald Pools near Nevada City.

On June 24 at about 12:30 p.m., Cal Fire Dispatch in Grass Valley called H-24 about a man who was swept down the Yuba River by swift moving water from Emerald Pools. H-24 began their search at Emerald Pools and followed the water for about 30 minutes where they located the man on a small rock in the middle of the river. The man, Kalani Tuiono, was just above a 40-50 foot waterfall where H-24 marked his location. They landed at a landing zone nearby to configure for a hoist and to pick up an additional rescuer, a CHP-trained Truckee Fire paramedic, to help.

After returning to Tuiono's location, H-24 placed a rescue basket next to the rock by Tuiono's location. Fireman Dave Fichter helped Tuiono into the basket and the pilot flew to the landing zone.

Tuiono told officers that he had been swept down the water approximately one mile, going over small falls, rocks and being submerged several times. Tuiono says he was able to stop at the rock before the 40-50 drop and only suffered minor scratches and abrasions.

A couple of hours later, H-24 had to rescue Tuiono's girlfriend in the same region after she began searching for him. Officials say both Tuiono and his girlfriend are fortunate to have survived with the dangerous conditions on the river because of snow melt and fast moving waters.

Earlier in the week, Nevada County Sheriff's Deputies say a man drowned in the Yuba River while practicing face-down meditation.

(CHP Valley Division You Tube and CBS Sacramento contributed to this story)