NDOW to Release Bear After Being Tranquilized in Reno Backyard

A young bear was found in the backyard of a Reno home on Monday. 

The Nevada Department of Wildlife says the two-year-old male was found lounging in a residential backyard after several people called the police to report him walking around the neighborhood. NDOW says he weighs about 140 pounds. 

NDOW successfully tranquilized the bear and say they will release him on Tuesday morning. 

Melissa Palange lived next door to the home on Butterfly Drive where the bear was found. She sent in several photos of the bear. KTVN is speaking with the homeowner this afternoon and will be able to bring you more details tonight on Channel 2 News at 5. 

To report any nuisance bear activity can call the NDOW’s Bear Hotline telephone number at (775) 688-BEAR (2327). For information on living with bears, persons can go to www.ndow.org and find the “Bear Logic” page on the web. 

