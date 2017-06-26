Police: Damonte Ranch High School Teacher Arrested for Inappropr - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Police: Damonte Ranch High School Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship

Posted: Updated:

Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. 

Police say 28-year-old Louis Steptoe had been having a personal relationship with his student since March of this year. Police say an investigation also revealed that their relationship recently became sexual in nature.  

Detectives met with Steptoe on Monday and was placed into custody for Sexual Conduct between a School Employee and Pupil.

Reno Police are still investigating, and are looking for possible victims. If you have any information, call the Reno Police Department at (775) 657-4601, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW.  

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.