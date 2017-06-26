Police: Damonte Ranch High School Teacher Arrested for Inappropriate Relationship

Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Police say 28-year-old Louis Steptoe had been having a personal relationship with his student since March of this year. Police say an investigation also revealed that their relationship recently became sexual in nature.

Detectives met with Steptoe on Monday and was placed into custody for Sexual Conduct between a School Employee and Pupil.

Reno Police are still investigating, and are looking for possible victims. If you have any information, call the Reno Police Department at (775) 657-4601, or Secret Witness at 322-4900, www.secretwitness.com, or text the tip to 847411 (TIP 411) keyword – SW.