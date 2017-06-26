Fundraiser Set up for Fernley Newlyweds Who Lost Home to Fire

A family displaced by a house fire in Fernley on Monday is asking for your help.

A family member of the couple who lost their home on Mountain Rose Drive says they were newlyweds and lost all their possessions including their recent wedding gifts in the fire.

They're trying to raise $5,000 to help with expenses and have set up a GoFundMe account. Click here for more information.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Dispatch says the fire started in a kitchen around 1 p.m. on Monday.

It says the fire then spread to the entire structure, and is possibly threatened a second structure.

There’s no immediate word on how the fire started.