Fire Breaks Out in Fernley, Possibly Threatens Second Structure

The North Lyon County Fire Protection District is on scene of a Fernley house fire that is possibly threatening another residence. 

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Dispatch says the fire started in a kitchen around 1 p.m. on Monday on Mountain Rose Drive near Shadow Lane.

It says the fire then spread to the entire structure, and is possibly threatening a second structure. 

There’s no immediate word on how the fire started. 

