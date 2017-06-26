Fire Breaks Out in Fernley, Possibly Threatens Second Structure

The North Lyon County Fire Protection District is on scene of a Fernley house fire that is possibly threatening another residence.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Dispatch says the fire started in a kitchen around 1 p.m. on Monday on Mountain Rose Drive near Shadow Lane.

It says the fire then spread to the entire structure, and is possibly threatening a second structure.

There’s no immediate word on how the fire started.

We’ll release more information as soon as it becomes available.