Ask the Doctor: Heat Stroke

1) WHAT ARE THE WARNING SIGNS OF HEAT STROKE?

In a lesser heat emergency, you can experience heat cramps. You can experience dizziness, vomiting, seizures and disorientation.

2) HOW DO YOU LOWER YOUR BODY TEMPERATURE? AND AT WHAT POINT DO YOU HEAD TO THE HOSPITAL FOR HELP?

Get to a shady or air-conditioned place. Cool off with a damp cloth and a fan. Take a cool shower or bath. Rehydrate. Don't drink sugary or alcoholic beverages to rehydrate.

3) WHAT CAN HAPPEN IF LEFT UNTREATED?

Untreated heatstroke can quickly damage your brain, heart, kidneys and muscles. The damage worsens the longer treatment is delayed, increasing your risk of serious complications or death.

4) CAN YOU OFFER US TIPS TO PREVENT HEAT STROKE?

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing. Protect against sunburn. Drink plenty of fluids. Take extra precautions with certain medications. Never leave anyone in a parked car. Take it easy during the hottest parts of the day. Get acclimated.