Ask the Doctor: Heat Stroke - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Ask the Doctor: Heat Stroke

Posted: Updated:

Heat stroke requires emergency treatment. So how do you know your body is over-heating? Tonight's Ask the Doctor guest has the answer. 

Dr. Bret Frey is President of Northern Nevada Emergency Physicians. 

You have a question, call 858-2222 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. 

1)  WHAT ARE THE WARNING SIGNS OF HEAT STROKE?
In a lesser heat emergency, you can experience heat cramps. You can experience dizziness, vomiting, seizures and disorientation.

2)  HOW DO YOU LOWER YOUR BODY TEMPERATURE? AND AT WHAT POINT DO YOU HEAD TO THE HOSPITAL FOR HELP?
Get to a shady or air-conditioned place. Cool off with a damp cloth and a fan. Take a cool shower or bath. Rehydrate. Don't drink sugary or alcoholic beverages to rehydrate.

3)  WHAT CAN HAPPEN IF LEFT UNTREATED?
Untreated heatstroke can quickly damage your brain, heart, kidneys and muscles. The damage worsens the longer treatment is delayed, increasing your risk of serious complications or death.

4)  CAN YOU OFFER US TIPS TO PREVENT HEAT STROKE?
Wear loose-fitting, lightweight clothing. Protect against sunburn. Drink plenty of fluids. Take extra precautions with certain medications. Never leave anyone in a parked car. Take it easy during the hottest parts of the day. Get acclimated.

  • Kristen Remington's Health Watch ReportsMore>>

  • Ask the Doctor: Heat Stroke

    Ask the Doctor: Heat Stroke

    Monday, June 26 2017 3:24 PM EDT2017-06-26 19:24:12 GMT

    Heat stroke requires emergency treatment. So how do you know your body is over-heating? Tonight's Ask the Doctor guest has the answer. 

    More >>

    Heat stroke requires emergency treatment. So how do you know your body is over-heating? Tonight's Ask the Doctor guest has the answer. 

    More >>

  • KTVN's 10th Annual 'Give 2 Live' Blood Drive July 12

    KTVN's 10th Annual 'Give 2 Live' Blood Drive July 12

    Monday, June 26 2017 9:29 AM EDT2017-06-26 13:29:12 GMT

    In less than a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.

    More >>

    In less than a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.

    More >>

  • Health Watch: Rodeo Doctors

    Health Watch: Rodeo Doctors

    Friday, June 23 2017 11:28 PM EDT2017-06-24 03:28:42 GMT

    In a sport that prizes toughness, you need an equally tough team, ready to care for rodeo athletes who suffer a gamut of injuries. Meet a local orthopaedic surgeon, who says there's no other place he'd rather be, in Health Watch.

    More >>

    In a sport that prizes toughness, you need an equally tough team, ready to care for rodeo athletes who suffer a gamut of injuries. Meet a local orthopaedic surgeon, who says there's no other place he'd rather be, in Health Watch.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.