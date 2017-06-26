Ask the Doctor: Heat Stroke

Heat stroke requires emergency treatment. So how do you know your body is over-heating? Tonight's Ask the Doctor guest has the answer.More >>
In less than a month you can help save a life by giving blood. Our 10th annual Give 2 Live Blood Drive is coming up on Wednesday, July 12th.More >>
In a sport that prizes toughness, you need an equally tough team, ready to care for rodeo athletes who suffer a gamut of injuries. Meet a local orthopaedic surgeon, who says there's no other place he'd rather be, in Health Watch.More >>
Four Republican senators say they are not ready to vote for the GOP health care bill, putting the measure in jeopardy. Nevada Senators Dean Heller and Catherine Cortez Masto have also released statements about the bill.More >>
From bike skills to life skills, an inspiring team of female cyclists is proving to young girls that they, too, can get out of the saddle and dig deep to accomplish their dreams. Find out how to "Bike Like a Girl" in Health Watch.More >>
Senators Dean Heller and Catherine Cortez Masto say they want a bill that keeps Nevada's Medicaid expansion program in place. That could make a huge difference for people in rural counties.More >>
June 21st is the longest day of the year and it is dedicated to folks battling brain diseases that fall under the dementia umbrella. Meet a northern Nevada man who encourages you to join him in raising money to find a cure for Parkinson's in Health Watch.More >>
Hundreds of people came out this Father's Day to take part in the 4th annual Dash for Dads run in Sparks.More >>
Envolve and SilverSummit Healthplan to provide free vision screenings to children and families Friday and Saturday.More >>
Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced Thursday that he has launched an investigation into drug manufacturers, due to the ongoing opioid crisis. He said he's looking into whether the manufacturers misled doctors and patients about how addictive opioid painkillers can be.More >>
