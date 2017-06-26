Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve Attends Mayors Conference in Miami Be - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve Attends Mayors Conference in Miami Beach



Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve is attending the United States Conference of Mayors’ 85th Annual Meeting in Miami Beach.

This year’s four-day event is being presided over by Oklahoma City Mayor Mick Cornett and is hosted by Miami Beach Mayor Phillip Levine.

Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman is the only other Nevada mayor attending the meeting. 

Mayors are expected to discuss issues like health, immigration, energy, jobs, transportation and housing among other items. 

The non-partisan organization represents cities with a population of 30,000 or larger. 

