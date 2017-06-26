GoFundMe Account for Hug High Alum Killed in Reno

A GoFundMe Account is set up online after the death of Hug High School alum, and former NFL linebacker Ryan T. Jones. He was 28 years old.

Ryan Jones was shot and killed at the Vista Point Apartments on Talus Way Sunday, June 18. Two others were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Jones graduated from Hug High School as an all league defensive end in 2009, signed as a free agent with the Baltimore Ravens in 2014 and played for the Giants.

The creator of Jones' crowdfunding page says all donations will help with funeral costs. To donate click here.

Functional Athletic Sports Training (F.A.S.T) is also holding multiple fundraisers the weekend of July 8 to help with funeral costs. We will continue to update you on those details as they become available.