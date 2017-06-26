Supreme Court Will Hear Religious Liberty Challenge to Gay Weddings

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to reopen the national debate over same-sex marriage. The court will hear a challenge from a Colorado baker who had lost lower-court battles over his refusal to create a wedding cake for a gay couple.

The justices said Monday they will consider whether a baker who objects to same-sex marriage on religious grounds can refuse to make a wedding cake for a gay couple.



The case asks the high court to balance the religious rights of the baker against the couple's right to equal treatment under the law. Similar disputes have popped up across the United States.



The decision to take on the case reflects renewed energy among the court's conservative justices, whose ranks have recently been bolstered by the addition of Justice Neil Gorsuch to the high court.

Meanwhile, nearly two-thirds of Americans say they support same-sex marriage, according to a Pew Research Center survey released Monday.

The poll, which comes two years after the Supreme Court ruling that legalized same-sex marriage nationwide, found that 62% support it now and 32% oppose it.

Views on the issue have significantly changed over the last decade. In 2007, 54% of the public opposed it and 37% supported it, Pew said. Even last March, 55% said they support it while 37% opposed it.

Majorities of both Baby Boomers and black people now support same-sex marriage, the poll found. The level of support among both demographics has risen by at least 10 percentage points over the last year.

Republicans remain divided with 48% of them and those who lean that way opposing same-sex marriage and 47% supporting it. Sixty-three percent of moderate and liberal Republicans said they favor it while 39% of conservative Republicans said they are against it. In 2013, 61% of Republicans opposed it compared to a third who backed it.

The survey polled 2,504 adults between June 8 and 18 with a 2.3 percentage point margin of error.

(CBS News contributed to this report.)