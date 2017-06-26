Auto Parts Company Takata Files for Bankruptcy

A young bear was found in the backyard of a Reno home on Monday.More >>
A young bear was found in the backyard of a Reno home on Monday.More >>
The North Lyon County Fire Protection District is on scene of a Fernley house fire that is possibly threatening another residence.More >>
The North Lyon County Fire Protection District is on scene of a Fernley house fire that is possibly threatening another residence.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
Reno Police say they have arrested a Damonte Ranch High School music teacher for an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student.More >>
This week Reno is playing host to officers from across the country. The National Sheriff's Association's Technology Expo is at the convention center.More >>
This week Reno is playing host to officers from across the country. The National Sheriff's Association's Technology Expo is at the convention center.More >>
The Senate health care bill would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade compared to current law. That's according to an analysis Monday from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.More >>
The Senate health care bill would result in 22 million more uninsured Americans over the next decade compared to current law. That's according to an analysis Monday from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.More >>
A GoFundMe Account is set up online after the death of Hug High School alumni, and former NFL linebacker Ryan T. Jones.More >>
A GoFundMe Account is set up online after the death of Hug High School alumni, and former NFL linebacker Ryan T. Jones.More >>
A bull rider is recovering after breaking his neck at the Reno Rodeo.More >>
A bull rider is recovering after breaking his neck at the Reno Rodeo.More >>
The flooding has led CalTrans to close US Highway 395 just south of the town of Independence, CA.More >>
The flooding has led CalTrans to close US Highway 395 just south of the town of Independence, CA.More >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting yet another call to decide whether Americans have a constitutional right to carry guns with them outside their homes.More >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting yet another call to decide whether Americans have a constitutional right to carry guns with them outside their homes.More >>
The ‘His Word by Parable Christian Store’ has been a part of the Sparks community for over 35 years and this weekend, they are closing the book on a long-time legacy.More >>
The ‘His Word by Parable Christian Store’ has been a part of the Sparks community for over 35 years and this weekend, they are closing the book on a long-time legacy.More >>