Gardnerville Set To Host Annual 4th Of July 5K Event

The mother of Philando Castile, the motorist killed by a Minnesota police officer last year, has reached a nearly $3 million settlement in his death.More >>
The mother of Philando Castile, the motorist killed by a Minnesota police officer last year, has reached a nearly $3 million settlement in his death.More >>
Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller says he opposes the GOP bill scuttling much of the Obama health care law, complicating the effort by party leaders to guide the measure through the Senate.More >>
Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller says he opposes the GOP bill scuttling much of the Obama health care law, complicating the effort by party leaders to guide the measure through the Senate.More >>
Gardnerville is set to host their 5th annual "Gardnerville Freedom 5K Fun Run/Walk" event.More >>
Gardnerville is set to host their 5th annual "Gardnerville Freedom 5K Fun Run/Walk" event.More >>
A mosquito abatement set for Mason Valley.More >>
A mosquito abatement set for Mason Valley.More >>
A 240-acre brush fire near the Hunter Creek area near Caughlin Ranch is now 100% contained.More >>
A 240-acre brush fire near the Hunter Creek area near Caughlin Ranch is now 100% contained.More >>
A bull rider is recovering after breaking his neck at the Reno Rodeo.More >>
A bull rider is recovering after breaking his neck at the Reno Rodeo.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting an injury crash on I-80 near the Sparks Boulevard.More >>
The Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting an injury crash on I-80 near the Sparks Boulevard.More >>
Sparks Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man involved in a car chase early Friday morning.More >>
Sparks Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man involved in a car chase early Friday morning.More >>
The flooding has led CalTrans to close US Highway 395 just south of the town of Independence, CA.More >>
The flooding has led CalTrans to close US Highway 395 just south of the town of Independence, CA.More >>
One week from Saturday, despite some recent road bumps, some medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell recreationally.More >>
One week from Saturday, despite some recent road bumps, some medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to sell recreationally.More >>