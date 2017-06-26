Gardnerville Set To Host Annual 4th Of July 5K Event

Gardnerville is set to host their 5th annual "Gardnerville Freedom 5K Fun Run/Walk" event. The event is of course on July 4th at 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Heritage Park.

They ask that you come dressed in your best patriotic colors as a prize will be up for grabs for "Best Dressed".

The Carson Valley Lions Club will also be there and they're hosting a "Pancake Breakfast" from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. You can enjoy pancakes, eggs, sausage, and a beverage for $7.

To register for the event, click here.