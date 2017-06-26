Mosquito Abatement Set For Mason Valley

Officials will be doing mosquito abatement in the Mason Valley Monday morning.

Due to the recent flash flooding on the East side of Mason Valley, larvacide will be dropped anywhere there's standing water. This means over homes, yards and roads. They'll continue to spray the pesticide every other Monday until the water evaporates or until there's no more larva.

The sprays are considered harmless to both humans and pets and any food or water outside won't be affected.