Injury Crash Cleared on I-80 Near Sparks Blvd - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Injury Crash Cleared on I-80 Near Sparks Blvd

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Bridget Samp Courtesy: Bridget Samp

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to an injury crash on I-80 near the  Sparks Boulevard. 

They say that a single car rolled over but there weren't any further details at this time. The driver was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 

The concrete barrier of the offramp at Sparks Boulevard was damaged.

The offramp was closed briefly but the car has been towed and the ramp has reopened.  

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.