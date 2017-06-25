Women Rescued from Truckee River in Downtown Reno - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Women Rescued from Truckee River in Downtown Reno

Posted: Updated:
Truckee River Sunday Afternoon Truckee River Sunday Afternoon

The Reno Fire Department has rescued a woman from the Truckee River. 

The fire department tells us that Sunday afternoon they responded to reports of a woman in the river. Their water team located her within minutes and using their kayaks were able to rescue her. 

She was taken to the hospital but there were not any apparent major injuries. 

The river is still moving very quickly and the water is cold. Please avoid the river. 

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.