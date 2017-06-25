Former Reno-Sparks NAACP President Passes Away

A family member tells us that William Moon, a former President of the Reno-Sparks NAACP, has passed away.

Moon was President of the Reno-Sparks NAACP from 1991-1992. He continued to serve on the Executive Committee, this year included. In 2013 he was given the Humanitarian Award at the Interfaith Community Memorial Service. Moon served on the City of Reno Civil Service Commission for many years and was an Elder in the LDS Church.

His family says that he passed away in his home peacefully.

There are not yet details available for his memorial service.

The Reno-Sparks NAACP tells us that another former chapter president and civil rights activist Eddie B. Scott passed away recently. He was 88 years old. You can read his full obituary here. There will be a memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Friday June 39th at Reno's Second Baptist Church at 1265 Montello Street.