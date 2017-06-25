A Summer Sunday: Skiing & Yoga

With the incredible winter we had some ski resorts were able to stay open later than usual.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is just one of those resorts, with a week into summer the ski resort is still seeing thousands of people a day. "We had 720 inches of accumulative snowfall and it has been truly phenomenal, we are still skiing and it is June 25th and we have tons of snow left", says Sam Kieckhefer, the spokesperson for Squaw Valley. "We will still be going for another week of so."

Even though we had a great winter, warm weather came pretty fast, so some of that snow has already melted. So Squaw has had to make a few adjustments to keep the skiers coming, "We have had to move some snow around with our snow cats but really we had so much snow this past winter it is still all from our winter and it is lasting in the right places for our skiers and riders to enjoy it," explains Kieckhefer.

Squaw Valley had so much snow they plan to stay open until at least the 4th of July.

One California resident has been coming to Squaw for years and he is excited to be skiing this late in the year, "We are enjoying all the snow we had this winter and so we spent the morning skiing and now we are headed to the beach," says Jason Blessing of Danville, CA.

While others spent the hot summer day hitting the slopes, others went to the beach. Some relaxed and some worked on their yoga poses, "After 4th of July Tahoe gets busy so I know we will see more and more people but we are seeing more residents and the folks that live here on a regular basis adventuring out to join us and taking the practice out of the studio," says Lake Tahoe Yoga owner Jenay Aiksnoras.

For more information on Squaw Valley and their 4th of July event visit: http://squawalpine.com/

If you would like to know more about Lake Tahoe Yoga, such as signing up for sessions, visit: http://www.laketahoeyoga.com/