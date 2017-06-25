Lavender and Honey Festival Comes to Sparks - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Lavender and Honey Festival Comes to Sparks

Posted: Updated:

A new summer event started in Sparks - the Sierra Nevada Lavender and Honey Festival. 

The festival set up in downtown Sparks showcased honey from local producers, art tables, food, music, yoga, and even beer from Great Basin Brewing Company. 

The event is the result of a collaboration between two local woman. Ann Louhela of Western Nevada College Special Crop Institute and Angela Handler39 North Downtown put the event on to highlight Nevada's agriculture. 

Other sponsors included the city of Sparks, Juicebox Yoga, Victorian Saloon, Mummers, and Nevada Health Link. 

The event runs until 5:00 p.m. Sunday evening. 

for more information, click here

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.