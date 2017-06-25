Lavender and Honey Festival Comes to Sparks

A new summer event started in Sparks - the Sierra Nevada Lavender and Honey Festival.

The festival set up in downtown Sparks showcased honey from local producers, art tables, food, music, yoga, and even beer from Great Basin Brewing Company.

The event is the result of a collaboration between two local woman. Ann Louhela of Western Nevada College Special Crop Institute and Angela Handler39 North Downtown put the event on to highlight Nevada's agriculture.

Other sponsors included the city of Sparks, Juicebox Yoga, Victorian Saloon, Mummers, and Nevada Health Link.

The event runs until 5:00 p.m. Sunday evening.

