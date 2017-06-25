Bull Rider Recovering From Broken Neck at the Reno Rodeo

A bull rider is recovering after breaking his neck at the Reno Rodeo.

Ricky Hallam was competing in the Reno Rodeo this past week. The details of how he broke his neck aren't known at this time. He's from Norco, CA.

The Reno Rodeo tells us he is recovering after surgery. According to their website he last competed on Wednesday.

A GoFundMe account says that it was a pretty severe break. Ricky has a newborn son named Ryder and the family is asking for donations to help out with expenses while Ricky recovers. If you'd like to help, you can donate here.