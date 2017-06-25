US 395 Near Independence CA Temporarily Closed Due to Flooding - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

US 395 Near Independence CA Temporarily Closed Due to Flooding

Posted: Updated:

A failed culvert has caused some flooding in Inyo, County CA. 

The flooding has led CalTrans to close US Highway 395 just south of the town of Independence, CA. 

The California Highway Patrol is escorting traffic around the incident. There is about a 3 mile stretch of the highway that will be single lane. 

