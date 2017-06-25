Teenage Girl Falls from Six Flags Gondola Ride - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Teenage Girl Falls from Six Flags Gondola Ride

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy: Crystal Nadareski Courtesy: Crystal Nadareski

A father and his 21-year-old daughter had caught the teenage girl who fell 25 feet (7.6 meters) to the ground from an amusement park ride.

Matthew Howard Sr. and his daughter, Leeann Winchell, say they were about to leave Six Flags Great Escape near Albany, New York on Saturday when they saw the 14-year-old dangling from the "Sky Ride" gondola. The girl's little brother was sitting beside her and screamed for help.
    
Howard says he stood under the girl and promised he'd catch her. She lost her grip and she fell on top of him. Winchell says she caught the girl's head and they all tumbled to the ground.
    
Howard was treated and released for a back injury. The girl remained hospitalized Sunday. Her brother was uninjured.
    
Officials inspected the ride and said it was in proper working order. The park said in a statement that the accident "does not appear to be any malfunction of the ride."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
iWitness
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
Job of the Day
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.