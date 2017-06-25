100+ Foot Tree Being Relocated for Boise Hospital

A Sequoia standing over 100 feet tall has been relocated to make way for a hospital expansion in Boise.

Over a century ago naturalist John Muir sent a seed to Idaho. It was planted in a doctor's yard and now over a hundred years later it stands 10 stories tall.

However, that doctor's yard is now part of St. Luke's Health System and it's in the way of their planned hospital expansion, so the company is spending $300,000 to relocate the tree to city property about two blocks away.

Workers used rolling tubes to get the 800,000-pound tree to its new home. Unfortunately the tubes were bit too long so upon arrival the workers had some digging to do but the tree was placed around 11:15 a.m.

"Biggest technical challenge is probably the vertical height of this tree is unusual," said David Cox with Environmental Design, the firm hired to move the tree. "Most trees top that we move even if they're really large are 50-60 foot tall. This one being 100-foot tall is a bit different."

To help increase the odds for the great Sequoia, the crew will be transporting most of the surrounding soil along with it. .

CBS News & the Associated Press contributed to this report.