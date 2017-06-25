Young Girl Safe after Las Vegas Domestic Shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Authorities say a 4-year-old girl was saved from a hostage barricade situation in Las Vegas after police fatally shot an armed man.



Police were initially called Saturday night about a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in a residential neighborhood in northwest Vegas.



Police said a man with a handgun started firing shots from the front and back of the house after officers approached the home where the domestic shooting reportedly occurred.



The girl and more guns were discovered inside as crisis negotiators surrounded the home.



Police said the man fired shots at the SWAT team when the officers went inside about two hours later.



A group of four officers returned fire, striking the man. He died at the hospital.



The unharmed child was rescued and sent to a hospital.

